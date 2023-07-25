FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives in Frederick County said they arrested a man for child abuse involving his 6-week-old infant.

The Frederick Police Department (FPD) said Keith Patrick David, 33, faces a charge of Second Degree Child Abuse.

FPD said Child Protective Services alerted it to the situation involving the baby who was at Frederick Health Hospital, then transferred to Children’s National Hospital in D.C.

Through an investigation, police found that the child had significant injuries including several fractured bones. Based on this investigation and the expert opinion of the child’s doctors, police obtained an arrest warrant for David.

Officers located and arrested David on Friday, July 21. They took him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond over the weekend.

On July 24, his bond was set at $10,000.