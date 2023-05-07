FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–Over 20 acts performed at “Asia at the Creek” in Carroll Creek Park.

“It’s a very good experience for the children and others too,” said event attendee Huiynsok Choi.

Elizabeth Chung, Executive Director of the Asian American Center of Frederick said she was floored at the turnout and seeing everyone have a good time.

“The great thing is to see the greatness, the diversity, the color, the song, the smell, and the food,” said Chung.

Participants either danced or sang selections, reflecting parts of their culture.

“We have people from the South Pacific and Pacific Islanders, we also have Southeast Asia from Vietnam and South Asians to Indians and from Burma, from China, from Japan to Korea,” said Chung.

And an Indonesian dance group, Nusantara Budaya U.S. showed Americans two different types of Indonesian dances.

One group member said she loves teaching her culture since the United States is known as being a melting pot for everyone.

“It makes you feel like everyone is very unique and very different. It also feels like we’re all in one world. Can you believe that just from two different islands, the dances are so different and I think it’s really beautiful,” said the group member.