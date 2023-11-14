FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Wes Moore paid a call on Frederick’s Asian American Cultural Center (AACC) Tuesday, citing it as an example which perfectly complements his vision for a statewide volunteer corps.

At the ribbon cutting for an innovative child care program, the governor praised center founder and executive director Elizabeth Chung for her community service.

The work of the center complements the governor’s vision for a volunteer corps open to high school graduates who work a “gap year” before going to college or joining the workforce. They will in turn, receive a scholarship for their time when they head off to college. Volunteers can devote themselves to projects at the AACC.

The governor’s volunteer program also matches senior citizens with support in their homes.

“The volunteers can help stave off loneliness,” Steven Norris with Americorps, said. “We all know that, in a post-pandemic world, seniors have been hit with loneliness. That can cause depression and lead to despair. This program guards against that.”

Joining Moore was his Secretary for Service and Civic Engagement, Paul Monteiro.

“Our service program is designed to help plot that next chapter on their educational or professional journey,” Monteiro said.