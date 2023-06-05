FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Three people were killed in an accident on Sunday in Frederick County, Maryland. Officials said that speed may have played a role in the crash.

“This whole area of Libertytown and Union Bridge is a lot of curvy back roads area. It’s very rural here in Frederick County,” Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Todd Wivell said.

Wivell reminds the public to drive safely, especially on secondary roads. The reminder came after a car crashed in a dry quarry early Sunday morning leaving three people dead. Investigators said the 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate before crashing.

First Class Deputy Bryan Bittenmaster said thinking ahead while you’re driving is one tip for driving safely.

“You got to slow it down. Don’t overdrive your abilities. Anticipate forward thinking — ‘Hey, is there a curve in the roadway up here? Are there people turning left at a private business?’, etc.,” Bittenmaster said.

Bittenmaster said the Sheriff’s office will not tolerate any aggressive or reckless driving.

“Your safety is our responsibility and I don’t know how enforcement of reckless and negligent driving goes in other counties but here in Frederick County, we’re here to keep everyone safe and we’re not going to tolerate it,” Bittenmaster said.