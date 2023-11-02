MYERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — In Myersville, which sits on the Frederick and Washington county line, a debate is raging over plans to build a 12,000 square-foot Dollar General on Main Street.

Dollar General spent the past year in talks to build a store in the community just off Interstate 70.

At issue is a zoning ordinance which Mayor Mark Hinkle said supports the new retail establishment.

Others said they don’t believe the store is compliant with a draft comprehensive plan for Myersville.

“I’m not opposed to Dollar General having a presence in town,” stated Carol Eichelberger. “I am just opposed to the location on Main Street. I’ve lived here for 54 years and it just breaks my heart. It is totally spoiling the town of Myersville.”

Eichelberger said there is a commercial district just south of town which would be more suitable for the store.

The town council will debate the issue at its meeting on Nov. 14.