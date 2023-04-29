FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fundraising concert in Frederick County will benefit young people in the region. As part of the event, bands faced off.

“We have a safe, inclusive environment for our kids to come after school,” Director of Development, Adam Tuznik said.

Six bands performed at the concert including The Few, Point of Rock, Cimonti, Will Sims, Shady Agenda, and Royal Flush. The bands were competing to win a recording session package valued at $5,000 along with prizes for runner-up and crowd favorite.

Event organizer Jarad Bowens said turnout was better than expected.

“It’s absolutely amazing and overwhelming with the support we’ve gotten and how well everything has turned out so far. I’m super happy and excited to be here, “Bowens said.

Timika Thrasher, who’s the CEO of the local area Boys & Girls Club said Bowens’ company reached out to her and asked if the club could be the benefactor.

“So unfortunately since we’re our own nonprofit and we’re not supported nationally by the organization, we have to do our own fundraising to support the youth that we serve,” Thrasher said.

Singer Will Sims said he was glad to perform for something that means a lot to him.

“Being able to do something like this for a good cause and for a crowd that wants to have a good time and be a part of something great, it’s just an amazing thing,” Sims said.

Other people at the event also agreed with how the event made them feel.

“Boys & Girls Club around the country do a lot of good. In Frederick, it’s going to help them, they’ll have activities to do all summer,” Rhodes said.

“Just being a part of this event really helps the youth out. We want them to be successful in every way, shape, and form,” Volunteer Sharon Winston said.

The organizers say if you didn’t have time to donate and you still want to, there’s still time.

To find out more, head to the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County website.