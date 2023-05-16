FREDERICK, MD. (DC NEWS NOW)–A black bear was spotted in the city of Frederick this morning. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the bear was a “teenage” male that was roaming near the Hood College campus.

The bear was found in a nearby tree. The DNR was able to sedate it, capture it, and then release it back to the Frederick City Water Shed north of the city.

“We try to keep them in the same county that they’re originally located in if at all possible. We always pick a spot that’s public land with a lot of land. We aren’t going to relocate to another suburban area, but we will relocate to an area that has a lot of woods and a lot of natural forage for the bear,” said Jonathan Trudeau, the Black Bear & Co-Deer Project Leader for the Department of Natural Resources.

The Department of Natural Resources wants to remind people if they come across a bear, make sure they remain cautious, and don’t approach or corner the bear.