FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Asian American Center of Frederick (AACF) has been working to provide language services, workforce development, healthcare services, and more to the community.

Executive Director Elizabeth Chung sat down with DC News Now’s Randi Bass to discuss these efforts — and also explain the importance of inclusivity during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

If you want to learn more about how to be an AACF volunteer, you can head online or call 301-694-3355 for more information.