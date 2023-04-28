FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Frederick County Health Department attempted to host a virtual session on their findings on Black Maternal Health Disparity. Their virtual session was disrupted by racist and obscene behavior, including verbal death threats, which led to the cancellation of the event.

The video recording of the video will not be released by its host.

Racism was declared a public health crisis in Frederick County in 2021.

The findings in the Frederick County Black Maternal Health Disparity Study characterize Black maternal health disparities in terms of specific outcomes, like the conceptual framework to get to the root cause of these disparities. I am disgusted that someone would disrupt a session revealing these findings and next steps on how the County can do better. I look forward to working with the health department, our Office of Equity and Inclusion, community organizations, and emerging change agents to create positive outcomes for Black mothers in our community. Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater

Lawmakers have also spoken out on the issue. Senator Karen Lewis Young took to social media and posted this photo:

“Last night’s experience was hurtful. It confirms for us why we need to be explicitly calling out racism as the issue here. It’s not the race of the Black moms that’s an issue; it’s the structure and culture that continues to cause trauma and damage,” said Danielle Haskins, Director of the Frederick County Health Department’s Equity Office.

The health department will be rescheduling the session for a later date.