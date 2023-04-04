FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — For Frederick residents, the cost of things like parking, towing and water and sewer fees could soon increase.

Frederick’s Board of Alderman will make adjustments to fees to offset city expenses.

However, fees could have an impact on vulnerable residents.

“If a person can afford his barely scraping to make the rent, or mortgage, what makes you think they’re going to be able to barely scrape or make those other fees,” said resident Nick Miller.

In an equity statement, the city said, “The city of Frederick has articulated the desire to integrate an equity lens to guide revenue strategies; however, the integration of equity into revenue strategies is in early stages of development.”

Some of the proposed changes include:

Parking fee increases in city parking facilities

Towing fees adjusting upwards, following the consumer price index

Recreation: the parks & rec department has proposed changes to include a revised program structure and new programming.

Engineering: water and sewer impact fees have increased, and the stormwater management fee reflects the 10% increase proposed by the mayor

Some residents feel the cost of living in the city is high enough.

“Frederick is a nice city. I enjoy living here. I think it’s unfortunate that’s becoming very expensive. It would be nice if we can actually manage the cost and keep it on average,” said resident Gbely Guehi.

Fortunately, I live just outside the city limit. I don’t opinion because I don’t have to pay those bills,” said resident Frederick Nowark.

The Board of Alderman will hold a meeting Wednesday night.