FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Frederick County said they were investigating after deputies found a body in an abandoned vehicle.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), deputies responded to the 8200 block of Crum Rd. in Walkersville, at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The caller reported that the vehicle had been there since around 7:00 a.m. with its flashers on.

Deputies said they found the vehicle in a field and upon searching it, found a male body inside.

FCSO detectives said they worked through the night to investigate the death. Deputies closed a portion of Crum Rd. for the duration of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-2071 and reference case #24-003713.