Frederick, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials from the Frederick County Division of Water and Sewer Utilities are responding to reports of water leaks and issued a boil water advisory Monday afternoon.

The leaks are in the Christopher’s Crossing and Glen Heather Drive area and may impact residents of the Cloverhill III community. People could experience fluctuations in water pressure or a complete loss of their water service.

It is unknown when water service will be restored.

Due to a loss of water pressure during repairs of several leaks, Frederick County issued a boil water advisory to about 330 customers in the affected area.

Customers are advised to boil all water used for food preparation, brushing teeth, making ice and drinking until further notice. Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, which ensures the water is safe for consumption. Make sure the water cools before being used.

Water may be used for bathing and washing without first being boiled.

The Division of Water and Sewer Utilities, the Frederick County Health Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment are monitoring the water system and will lift or revise the advisory as needed. This process may take several days.

For further information or questions, customers are asked to contact Division Director Mark Schweitzer at (301) 600-2296 or via e-mail at MSchweitzer@FrederickCountyMD.gov