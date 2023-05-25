FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a boy whom a grand jury indicted for the killing of a 14-year-old boy in October 2022.

The Frederick Police Department said officers took the boy accused of the crime into custody on May 23, 2023, four days after the grand jury returned the indictments on the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter (minor victim)

Minor in Possession of Firearm

Reckless Endangerment

Officers went to a home on Waverly Drive on Oct. 15, 2022 after they received a report of a shooting. Police found a 14-year-old boy had been shot. He died at the hospital.

Detectives said he and the boy charged in his death knew each other. The boy was handling a gun when it went off and the bullet hit the 14-year-old.

The police department said Thursday (May 25) it would not be releasing any other information for the time being.