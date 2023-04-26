BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Brunswick area is home to many trails, but there is a problem — an invasive plant. The city turned to a unique solution.

“We have an invasive vegetation problem. We have kudzu that’s invading from outside of city boundaries. It’s a very heavy woody vine and it climbs up trees and it weighs them down so much that it can bring them down,” said Abby Ingram, environmental programs manager for the city of Brunswick.

Spraying the plant with herbicide was an option, but the city wanted to take another approach to avoid contaminating the Potomac River. It hired about 15 goats and 5 sheep goats from Rent-A-Goat with its funds to get the job done.

The city used $5,500 for one acre was used. This equates to about $1 an hour for each goat or sheep.

“Anybody coming down, especially on a mountain bike, if you’re going down a trail and suddenly there’s an obstacle in your way — being a fallen tree — it becomes a hazard,” said Ingram.

Ingram said the project is good for both trail users and the environment.

“What it’s [kudzu] doing is smothering out all of the native vegetation beneath it, it steals the light, but it also steals the nutrient. That’s the issue when it comes to the trail is that this woody heavy vine climbs up the trees, smothers out all of their nutrients, kills them in the long run — but eventually, those trees come down, and what they’re doing is falling on our trail system,” said Ingram.

The pilot project is in phase one. Eventually, the goats will move throughout the entire trail to get rid of the rest of the kudzu.