BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The city of Brunswick in Frederick County was recently named an Appalachian Trail Community.

The city qualified by making its community a welcoming place for visitors while supporting local businesses and conserving the trail’s unique landscapes.

The designation promotes development and community engagement for all who use the trail.

“To be eligible, you have to be a town that is within six miles of the Appalachian Trail. And we are and we have plenty of things here that hikers can enjoy. We have a campground, plenty of restaurants, convenience stores, and shopping centers,” said Abby Ingram, environmental programs manager for the city of Brunswick.

The town of Boonsboro, in Washington County, Maryland was also recently named an Appalachian Trail community as well.