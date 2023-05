FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Dat Duthinh, a volunteer for the Frederick Refugee Welcoming Committee, discusses what it means to bridge the gap between the old country and the United States without losing yourself.

Dat’s role in the agency is to help Afghan and Ukrainian refugees find housing.

Dat is a Vietnamese American who immigrated to the U.S. when he was young. He said that because of his background, his work on the committee hits close to home.