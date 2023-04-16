FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chief Deputy Colonel David Benjamin took over temporarily for Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Jenkins after Jenkins was charged for his involvement with an alleged gun-selling scheme.

Benjamin became the Chief Deputy in 2006 and oversees the day-to-day operations of law enforcement and the corrections bureau.

Jenkins announced on Friday that he would take a leave of absence after he was accused of conspiring to purchase machine guns illegally.

Frederick residents Jordan Clayton and Nya Evans said that the news did not come as a surprise.

“I just feel like it’s pretty typical police behavior doing something like that,” Clayton said.

Clayton said moving forward, he wants to see more honesty within the office.

“I don’t know much about that person [Col. Benjamin] but hopefully they can be transparent with the community and just do a better job, that’s all we’re asking.

He also said Jenkins should resign.

“I don’t know if I would say that he needs to lose pension but I don’t think he should be in that position anymore,” Clayton said.

The NAACP of Frederick released a statement on Facebook saying they are hoping a trial date will be set quickly for Jenkins.