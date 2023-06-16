FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — The City of Frederick is considering annexing two properties in Frederick County that could soon be developed into distribution centers.

Two pieces of farmland located next to the Monocacy River, known as the Mercer and Toms properties, are being considered to become a part of the city of Frederick.

Bruce Dean, the attorney representing the property owners, says the plan could generate about $1.3 million in taxes for the city and approximately 1900 jobs.

Joe Adkins, deputy director of planning for the City of Frederick, says the properties want to be brought into the city limits to access water, sewer, and other services.

“It’s going to be a distribution warehouse. In Hagerstown and Rockville, you think of FedEx or Amazon, that type of warehouse is what they’re going to propose to be developed,” said Adkins.

The annexation is expected to be completed by the end of the year. There is currently no timeline for the development of the properties.