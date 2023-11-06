FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The City of Frederick and Frederick County said a new $500,000 plan would maintain and expand programs that serve vulnerable populations.

Last week, the city and the county adopted climate action plans that would reduce the impacts of climate change.

The Community Climate Action Plan will outline specific actions that would:

Reduce carbon footprints.

Improve air and water quality.

Provide climate mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Jenny Willoughby, sustainability coordinator for the City of Frederick said the city is expecting to bring in a lot of community partners like Mobilize Frederick, Centro Hispano and more.

“What we’re trying to do is actually come up with action items that will move us forward and actually move that needle forward, especially for our vulnerable communities,” said Willoughby.

A timeline for completion of the final plan is not yet know, but Willoughby said it will likely take a year.