FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents in Frederick’s Carrollton neighborhood say there’s been a growing rat infestation problem.

“We don’t want to have a rat problem,” Erica Randolph said.

Pinoak Drive is where the owner of Key Pest Control said they’ve gone to service earlier this week, where the infestation seems to be impacted the most.

An increase in construction projects nearby may be to blame.

“A lot of times we build new homes right where their old home was and it’s great for them, not so great for us humans,” Shawn Kessell, owner of Key Pest Control, said.

City officials said residents brought it to their attention about two weeks ago. Since then, they have been coming up with a plan to work with Orkin to mitigate the problem.

“We have contracted with a professional exterminator to engage with a professional exterminator to survey that neighborhood, along with our Department of Public Works and Code Enforcement, to identify what the causes are of the increased rodent activity in that area,” Allen Etzler, a spokesperson for the City of Frederick, said.

Some residents say it’s not just rats, but other rodents too.

“A lot of neighbors are having conversations about a variety of rodents, possums, groundhogs and skunks,” Mallory Huard said.

Jim Brown said he’s lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years. He said he has taken matters into his own hands by getting rat traps.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “Out of those snap traps I have captured 22 and dispatched.”

The city’s Code Enforcement will be conducting a proactive patrol to see if there are things residents can do to help the situation.

The city also plans to come up with new policies and legislative measures to address the issue long-term.