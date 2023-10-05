FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A project to move Frederick’s police headquarters around the corner from its current location has been in the works for a few years.

Now, the Frederick Police Department (FPD) will receive an additional $3 million on top of their original budget.

The FPD’s headquarters currently sits at 101 N Ct. St. and has been there for decades.

FPD’s Police Chief, Jason Lando, said there were plans that had “been in the works” under his predecessor.

“I think with the pandemic and everything, they were put on the shelf temporarily,” he said. “We renewed those discussions upon my arrival here and now it’s in full swing.”

According to Lando, there are plans to break ground at a new headquarters around late October at the former Gov. William Donald Schaefer building on 100 East All Saints Street, a 65,000-square-foot building.

The building was purchased in 2021 for $6 million, with a unanimous vote by the Board of Aldermen.

“We have about 25,000 square feet here,” Lando said. “The new building is going to be 65,000 square feet with plenty of opportunity for the future.”

FPD initially budgeted approximately $26 million for the project, but Lando said they’ll need more money.

“This new building will help us be able to kind of expand some of those programs,” he said. “Right now, we’re just kind of crammed into these tight quarters, so the new building will not only suit our needs when we move in, but there’ll be room to expand as the department grows with the city’s population in the future.”

A proposal for an additional $3.1 million would bring the project $4.7 million over the original budget.

In a Board of Alderman meeting Thursday night, Aldermen unanimously voted to approve the additional funds.

In a statement from the City of Frederick spokesman, Allen Etzler said:

“Due to increases in construction costs, which were not unexpected, the estimate for the cost of the project was higher than the amount budgeted by the city. The city is requesting to take the money saved from another capital project to make up for the difference in the cost of the project and the budgeted allotment.” City of Frederick spokesman, Allen Etzler

Lando said they have plans to be completely moved in by November 2025.