FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Beginning next year, the City of Frederick is encouraging shoppers to shop with reusable bags and banning the use of single-use plastic bags.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), landfills received 27 million tons of plastic in 2018.

Frederick is hopping on board with other cities in Maryland to reduce that number through a plastic bag ban starting Jan. 1st.

”I’m excited about it because the environment is a finite resource and we’ve got children to consider. It may be a little taxing at first, but I’m looking forward to it,” said shopper Tiana Massaquoi.

”I prefer to use reusable bags, so I believe it’s more eco-friendly for everybody,” said another shopper, Willy Chirirnos.

While other Maryland cities and counties allow retailers to charge a fee for plastic bags, retailers in Frederick will not provide plastic bags at all to customers when they make a purchase. Instead, customers are encouraged to carry a reusable bag.

Additionally, retailers cannot charge customers a fee for plastic bags but can provide paper or reusable bags for purchase.

”I love plastic bags. I have lots of uses for them, and so I’m not too happy about it,” said one shopper.

”It’s annoying. I have [bags] in the car sometimes – I don’t have them in the car sometimes, especially at different stores like if you’re shopping high-end and you’re spending a couple hundred on something to have to also buy your bag,” said shopper, Tisha Finniff.

This plastic bag ban includes all retailers within Frederick’s city limits, such as: