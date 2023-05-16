FREDERICK, MD (DC News Now) — Frederick County will be celebrating the day it was established on June 10th with the 275th anniversary Jubilee, a free event which will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Utica District Park at 10200-B Old Frederick Road.

The event will feature several activities including an agriculture area, a business & economy section, changing communities & education, foundations & tourism, the great outdoors, government & transportation areas, and looking forward to today & tomorrow.

The event will also include many family-friendly activities like face painting, a petting zoo, touching a truck, a visit from Frederick County Public Libraries’ Bookmobile, and more!

The event will also have attractions that include an afternoon 19th Century baseball game between the Gettysburg Generals and the Keystone Baseball Club of Harrisburg. The first 275 guests to attend the game will receive a free 275-themed commemorative baseball.

There will also be live music performances throughout the day, as well as a live DJ and dance party. You will also be able to purchase food at the event.