FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showed that enrollment in community colleges is starting to grow since the pandemic. Enrollment was up by 2.1% since last spring.

The report also said the increase was fueled by freshman enrollment.

Frederick Community College has seen a more significant rise in the past year. Their enrollment has increased by 17% since last spring, not including dual-enrollment students.

“We’re the community’s college. You can come to the FCC for a variety of things, whether it is changing careers if you just want to in an enrichment course for your personal or professional development, as well as if you are a degree-seeking. It allows people to as our president, our new President, Dr. Lisa Payne Cheek, says it allows people to live the lives that they want to live,” said Vice President of FCC Dr. Nora Clark.

This comes as promising news after community colleges experienced sharp decreases in enrollment during the pandemic.

Most students said attending a community college is better for them financially and being able to save money was the determining factor when choosing where to go to school.

“Out of high school, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and then I have a professional lined up, so I thought coming to FCC would be the next best thing,” said FCC student, Jade Jones.

“They were offering a good opportunity and a good price. I just figured out coming and get my degree started,” said FCC student, Jahiem Jamieson.

Meanwhile, the public four-year sector continued to experience declines in undergraduate enrollment.