BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — With municipalities across the region on alert for so-called “forever chemicals” in the drinking water, the Frederick County community of Brunswick is trying to get ahead of the curve. They are testing for PFAS, a residue from non-stick cookware and many cleaning products.

The town’s water utilities director says he expects the federal Environmental Protection Agency may revise the levels it considers dangerous. One concern here is the proximity to southern Washington County’s aquifer.

“We take this seriously,” said Matthew Campbell, Brunswick water utilities director.”The City of Brunswick wants to make sure we are putting out the highest quality of water to our customers. So we will continue to be proactive.”

Campbell says he is committed to eliminating PFAS entirely. Households, he says, can also buy treatment systems to install in their homes as an additional safety measure.