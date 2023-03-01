BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The small town of Brunswick, Maryland sits in the southwestern part of Frederick County. It’s also a hub for the MARC train that runs between Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

An Amtrak train collided with a tractor-trailer due to a traffic backup in Brunswick last August.

Then in September, there was a small vapor release of hydrogen chloride from a rail car located two miles east of the Brunswick rail yard.

After Ohio’s recent train derailment and release of toxic chemicals, neighbors here have raised concerns over if the town could succumb to the same dangers.

“For me, I’m now being a little bit concerned with it. Brunswick is a huge train town we have been for a very long time, so this is something that it’s kind of on the back burner for a while but it’s something come to the forefront of my mind,” said resident Trey Keegan.

“If something happens, I don’t know that there’s a great system to notify us and we happen to hear about it,” said resident Todd Garvis.

The city says they are now working on preventative measures.

“We can’t prepare for every kind of emergency that could ever happen. But you have to kind of know the players in who needs to be contacted when and that helps you be prepared. Each of us have our own responsibility to be prepared for emergencies,” said Julie Martorana, the city administrator.

The city said it has been working on updates to its emergency operations manual.