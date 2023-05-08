FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–Congressman David Trone (D-MD 6) visited the Church of the Nazarene in Frederick to learn more about the “I Believe in Me” organization.

This organization helps mentor the youth in the area and Congressman Trone requested $3,000,000 to help find them a permanent home.

“It’ll give them a whole new home. It gives them the solidarity they need in order to help kids for the next decade,” said Trone.

The monies would come from the fiscal year 2024 federal Community Project Funding.

Aje Hill is the CEO and founder of the organization he said he’s humbled and thankful to Congressman Trone for helping them through the process.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have someone believe in me and someone like Congressman Trone that has been through all walks of life that he’s been through believing in us and our organization means the world to us,” said Hill.

The Hope Center wants to have additional classrooms, a media room, and an area for sports activities.

Troyvonte Burns, Education Coordinator and mentor for the children said mentoring is his passion that’s been going four years strong.

“I don’t really do it for anybody other than myself and the kids. It’s something I hold dear to my heart and is personal for me,” said Burns.

Trone also confirmed he plans to run for senate with a focus on addiction, mental health, and working with bipartisan colleagues.

“It’s about working across the aisle, getting stuff done and moving it forward and trying to put away the party and focus on accomplishments,” said Trone.

Trone added he’s highly confident that the request for the $3,000,000 will go through for the Hope Center.