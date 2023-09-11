Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of a man and a woman who died after a two-car crash on Saturday in Georgetown County have been released.

Michael Alley, 76, and Margaret Alley, 74, both of Frederick, Maryland, died after Saturday’s crash on Highway 17 near Hobcaw Road, Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

Michael Alley was pronounced dead at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, while Margaret Alley died after being taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Ridgeway said.

The crash happened at about 12:55 p.m. while both vehicles were traveling north on Highway 17, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The Alleys were in a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu that was involved in a collision with a 2011 Hyundai Sante Fe.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital, the SCHP said. No information about the person’s injuries was immediately available.