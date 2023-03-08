FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews have started the cleanup process along Route 15 in Frederick where a tanker truck hit a tree, exploding and destroying several homes and cars over the weekend.

We now know according to the Maryland Department of the Environment, the tanker contained gasoline. The spokesperson also confirmed workers are removing contaminated soil and will replace it with new soil.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman with the Maryland State Highway Administration said one lane of Route 15 will be closed in order to inspect the median.

“We’ll be getting into those drainage structures and determine if there are any repairs that need to be made and the extent of those repairs,” Felix said.

The left lane of Southbound US 15 between Rosemont Avenue and 7th Street will be closed from 10:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023, until inspections are complete.