FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Downtown Frederick Partnership has received a second round of funding for more security cameras in the area.

The funding comes from a mother and father who hopes increasing security cameras at local businesses help families searching for their missing loved ones.

Pamela James said they searched for 40 days for their missing son, Dakota.

“We didn’t get any help in the beginning [because] he was 23-years-old. We started looking around and asking people questions and looking through dumpsters and doing everything that we could to possibly follow his tracks,” Pamela James said.

The Dakota James Foundation is a foundation formed to honor the life of Dakota James, who went missing in 2017.

“My husband and I founded the foundation in May of 2017, two months after our son’s body was found in the Ohio River,” Pamela James said. “We felt that it was important to do something good in his memory, to help our communities, to feel safer.”

Pamela James says more installed security cameras in the area could’ve helped find their son. Now, they are giving $25,000 to the Downtown Frederick Partnership’s security camera grant program.

Leeann Cruz, the associate director for the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said Downtown Frederick already has “a pretty good presence of security cameras.”

“A lot of businesses, maybe they needed to update their camera systems or add more cameras to it,” Cruz said. “With the second round of funding, we’re going to be able to support an additional 50 or more businesses.”

Cruz said the first round of funding was able to provide security cameras for 32 businesses.

“It was about 142 new cameras that got put into businesses throughout downtown,” Cruz said.

One of the first businesses that received money for security cameras was, The Muse, a gift-shop on North Market Street. Sumner Crenshaw, the owner, said she wanted security cameras for their business but could not get any due to budget restrictions.

“When the grant came around and we were able to do it, it was actually awesome and very easy to set up and I think makes a staff feel a lot more comfortable,” Crenshaw said.

The organization says they have a lot more money to give.

Businesses that are interested in the program must be located in the downtown area of Frederick and can reach out to the Downtown Frederick Partnership.