FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Marijuana officially became legal for recreational use in Maryland on July 1, and dispensaries have seen nothing but long lines wrapping around their businesses since.

Some customers were willing to wait in line for more than an hour but they said it’s worth the wait.

“The line was a bit long. I heard it was even worse over the weekend so it’s not bad,” one customer, Phil, said.

Medical marijuana users said the crowds of people showing up over the weekend didn’t delay them from being served.

“They have everything separated really nicely,” Katherine Baatsen said. “For the medical patients, it’s really fast in and out and everything’s going smoothly. Also it seems like for the recreational [marijuana], the movement is pretty quick and it looks like there are some great systems in place.”

Sweet Buds Owner Jennifer Miller said it is the only mom-and-pop dispensary in the state. She said it was amazing to see visitors from beyond Maryland.

“A lot of customers from Virginia, Pennsylvania coming down from West Virginia area and they were just super excited to be able to buy legally even though it’s in our state,” Miller said.