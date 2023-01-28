FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County hosted its final budget town hall Saturday evening and many residents didn’t hold back on what changes they wanted to see.

At the top of the list for District 5 residents are parks and recreation, infrastructure, and public libraries.

“I come out here every week, I need to see if they can improve the towpath and make sure we get the funds for the place. We need to make sure the place is in good shape for everybody to go ahead and do the exercise,” said Dwayne Hipp as he finished his walk around a trail in Thurmont.

Residents said they want to be able to safely access these trails and parks, but they also want more programs for the youth to help them stay more active and out of trouble.

“These teens don’t have anywhere to go that means in Thurmont,” said a resident during the budget town hall.

Councilman Mason Carter, who represents District 5, says he is on the parks and recreation committee and will work with the county to ensure these residents get what they desperately want.

“Everyone should have equal access to parks, whether they’re in the northern part of the county up here or the southern part of the county. This is sort of a public health issue,” said Carter.

County Executive Fitzwater is expected to present the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget by April 15th.