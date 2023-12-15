FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Frederick County on Friday.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue said that responders were called to the 6100 block of Elmer Derr Rd. around 5:20 p.m. for a house fire with an entrapment.

(Frederick County Fire and Rescue)

When units arrived, they reported fire showing from the first floor on the side of the house. An occupant was outside already when firefighters got there.

At 5:45 p.m., officials provided an update and said that crews found and rescued a dog from inside the house and gave it medical aid.