FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County said animal control is investigating after a dog who was running loose, was shot and killed.

On Nov. 3 just before 6 p.m., officers from Frederick County Animal Control were dispatched to help Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for a dog shooting in Union Bridge.

Deputies reported that two dogs were running at large on the owner’s property and that one dog was shot and killed on the neighbor’s property after the dogs were allegedly acting “aggressive and threatening”.

Deputies determined there were no criminal findings and Animal Control took over the investigation.

The dog owner had a history of violations of Frederick County’s animal-at-large ordinance and was issued another citation for violating Frederick County’s ordinance.

There have been no charges filed against the reported shooter.