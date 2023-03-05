FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — A day after a deadly tanker crash and explosion, neighbors were still recovering from Saturday’s series of events.

Officials were still working on next of kin notifications and did not identify the driver who died after a tanker crashed and exploded into flames, but DC News Now did learn that the driver worked for CLI Transport and hauled fuel for Sheetz.

CLI Transport forwarded a statement to DC News Now on Sunday:

On Saturday, March 4th, a CLI Transport fuel truck was involved in a single vehicle accident on U.S. Route 15 in Frederick, Maryland. We are saddened to report the accident was fatal to the driver and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. CLI Transport is the dedicated fuel hauler for Sheetz, Inc. and the truck was carrying product destined for a local Sheetz location. The accident resulted in an explosion, causing damage to nearby homes and cars. Thankfully, no other injuries or fatalities occurred. We, along with Sheetz, are working closely with local officials and organizations to provide assistance to the community impacted. Both CLI Transport and Sheetz are fully cooperating with state police who are investigating this accident as well as working closely with the Maryland Department of the Environment and local officials to ensure a safe and environmentally responsible clean up. We are deeply appreciative for the swift response of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services as well as all local officials. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy. President of CLI Transport John Tippery

Meanwhile, many people in the neighborhood were worried.

“I’m surprised we didn’t have another accident here again today,” said Bradd Hammond.

A stump was all that remained on Sunday of the tree the driver hit.

“People start looking and don’t pay attention for a split-second, and then they’re in the back of someone’s car,” he continued.

Hammond lives near Highway 15, just yards away from where the blast happened. His house had some damage after Saturday’s fire, but his lawn took the brunt of the flames.

“I’ve been inside all day long. I’ve been in the back of the house getting my life back to normal,” Hammond said.

Some neighbors stopped by on Sunday to look at the damage along Apple Avenue.

“It’s unbelievable. I just can’t believe something like this can happen,” said Paul Dudley.

“Probably what I’d expect seeing all of the pictures of the fire,” Audra Jacobs said.

Some were surprised by the damage they saw.

“It’s definitely worse than I thought. It’s a lot of damage. It’s surprising to see how destroyed the house is,” said Sofia Montoya.

The explosion and fire damaged six homes and five cars. While people were allowed to walk in, officials did not have an estimate for when that stretch of Apple Avenue would reopen to cars.