FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Local businesses and farms say to conserve water because the drought watch is affecting how they operate.

Brandon Masser, partial owner of the Scenic View Orchards, said the current drought is not only affecting how his business operates, but his crops too.

“It affects us more for produce preparation,” Masser said. “There’s some produce that we have to wash and clean and get ready, so we’re just more aware of turning our hoses off and turning the faucets off.”

The Maryland Department of the Environment is encouraging residents and businesses to conserve as much water as possible.

Audi Nagi is the owner of the Frederick Social, a tap house in downtown Frederick. She says they are continuing to implement environmentally-friendly routines, something she says the business already does. Though some changes are now affecting their bottom line.

“The hospitality industry consumes a lot of water. We have reusable bottles and plates and flatware that we use when it’s not too busy. When it’s busier, we utilize compostables. They cost more than your plastic to-go containers, so for us it is a cost,” said Nagi.

The MDE says they will continue to evaluate local conditions and encouraging voluntary water conversation is only a precaution. Mandatory restrictions from the state level would only be issued with the declaration of a drought emergency.