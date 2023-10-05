FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — An elementary school student was stabbed with scissors during an art class Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Waverly Elementary School and the school was placed on a brief hold status as the student was getting medical attention from health room staff.

The hold status means that all hallways in the school are clear, and students and staff have to stay in their room or area until an all clear is announced.

The student was not stabbed by another student, according to the associate superintendent of public affairs, Eric Louérs–Phillips.