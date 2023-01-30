FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A family that was devasted after a fire destroyed their home is now left to pick up the pieces with nowhere to go.

“We got a couple of text messages saying the house is on fire, the door is burning. We couldn’t communicate, we couldn’t call anybody,” said Elizabeth Imhoff, the homeowner.

In the early morning of January 19th, a home in near 9800 Fire Tower Road in Ijamsville was engulfed in flames and left 2 families alone to pick up the pieces.

Imhoff said she doesn’t have any insurance, but she wants to try and rebuild.

“I just don’t think anybody realizes until something like this happens to you,” she said.

Tenants like John Horton and other family members are staying at a hotel nearby. Horton says expenses are adding up.

“It sucks being in this hotel because it’s expensive, and there’s not many places to rent right now, especially when you have a family of four,” said Horton.

“Everything I’ve built since I lost everything after the military was gone. When I met my fiancée, we had nothing, and now we have nothing again,” Horton continued.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.