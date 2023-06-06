FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of one of the victims is sharing their thoughts after a tragic accident in Frederick County, Md.

“I never thought this would happen to her so young … we had so many plans,” Kayla Angleberger, sister of one of the victims, said.

Kortney Angleberger was one of the three victims in a deadly crash in a quarry early Sunday, June 4. Her mother, Melissa Angleberger, sister and family are still processing what happened.

“I just got in my car and I headed there and I just screamed the whole way, ‘Please, don’t let it be her. Please God don’t do this to us.’ and I just felt like I couldn’t breathe,” Melissa Angleberger said.

Investigators said speed may have been a factor as they say the car went airborne over a fence and plunged more than 250 feet into the quarry.

The two other victims were Kortney Angleberger’s friends, Rachel Willis, 23, Robert Grossnickle, 65, according to Melissa Angleberger.

Though Melissa Angleberger said there’s still a question she needs an answer for.

“Why weren’t there road signs there saying that sharp turn was there?” Angleberger said.

Kortney Angleberger leaves behind her 9-year-old son Dominic who said he’ll miss her.

“She loved me so much,” Dominic said. “Her heart was so full and she was so nice to everyone.”