FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After a naming contest was held for fans to vote for the name of Frederick’s new professional basketball team, fans voted for the Flying Cows.

Basketball fan Tiffany Manning said she does not like the name.

“I think it’s very weird, but if they’re nice, then I think it’ll be okay,” Manning said.

Howling Dwayyo, Flying Cows, Brew Bears and Drache were among the final contenders for Frederick’s new professional basketball team.

Some fans say could’ve used some work.

“My initial reaction is a little bit of laughter,” fan Kimberly Smith said. “I would think that there’d be others better names out there other than the Flying Cows.”

Younger fans seem to be more drawn towards the name.

“I think it’s nice having a representative for Frederick. Basketball means a lot to people, so I think that’s nice,” said Eyram Azoumaro.

The team will play in Hood College’s BB&T Arena.

Michael Witt, the owner of the team said the name is unique to Frederick. He said the team is not an NBA franchise.

“We want something that is entertaining for the community and for the fans, for kids. The cow represents Frederick. Frederick is also an area that’s hard to move. It’s changing rapidly, so flying kind of fit to capture that movement that’s happening in the area,” Witt said.

The team is the first professional basketball team in Maryland for more than 20 years.

The team’s official season starts in March.