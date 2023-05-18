FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW)- Farm To School Frederick is making sure there are fresh vegetables coming directly from the farm to the school cafeteria. Because providing fresh and healthy foods to kids in school is always a priority.

“It’s really important for the students to see it come full circle and know that their food doesn’t just come from a grocery store shelf and they can see it in the ground and growing and how it comes to their table and how it really fuels their mind and body,” said Abby Man, the communications manager.

‘Farm to School Frederick’ started back in 2018.

They say food bought at local farms is not only healthier but has a longer shelf life.

“This is one of the most intimate parts of our lives. It’s what we need to stay alive, and with that, having highly nutritious food keeps you healthier than lots of the prepackaged food,” said Ben Sayler, the owner of Pleasant Hill Produce.

The organization has worked with about 10 to 15 different farms throughout Frederick County. The farms grow different kinds of vegetables. Those vegetables have gone into about eight different Frederick County Public Schools.

They are hoping to expand to many more schools in the county.

“Schools are used to getting not a head of broccoli, but bags of broccoli florets, so we are trying to do the foods that are easiest to get into the kitchen that doesn’t require a lot of processing,” said Alysia Feue, executive director of Farm to School Frederick.

The organization recently received grant funding from other local organizations in the county.

Maryland offers a number of incentives to the school to buy from local farms.