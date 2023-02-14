FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a crash on Monday evening in Frederick County.

Police were called to westbound Interstate 340 at Mt. Zion Road around 7:17 p.m. for a single vehicle that crashed.

They said that 60-year-old Scarlet Estep of Virginia was driving a 2004 GMC truck south on US 15 when she drove into the grass median, corrected, then crossed all of the traffic lanes before hitting an embankment.

57-year-old Michael Piermatteo of Virginia was the only passenger in the truck. He was flown to Baltimore for treatment of his injuries, but he was pronounced dead.

Estep was taken to a hospital in Frederick for treatment.

Maryland State Police were still investigating what caused this crash on Tuesday.