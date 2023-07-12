FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a work truck crashed in Frederick County on Wednesday. A passenger was also injured.

Maryland State Police said that the crash happened on eastbound I-70 just before Exit 42 (MD 17). The investigation revealed that the truck was driving east on I-70 when it left the road and hit a guardrail.

Police did not yet know what caused the crash.

The driver died at the scene. The passenger, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for investigation.