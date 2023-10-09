FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County held its annual All-County High School Marching Band Festival Monday night.

“This is my son’s first year doing this. We are very happy,” said Michelle Kershner, a first-time band mom.

“My son’s doing electric guitar, which is a little unusual for bands, so I’m really excited to see how they’ve progressed since last time they played,” said Kershner.

Dozens of people filled the stands on a rainy night as they watched and supported several bands who performed at Linganore High School.

Each high school band had an array of musical selections and creative themes to match their performance.

Some parents have attended the event numerous times and say they plan to continue to show their support.

“This is my son’s fourth year in the band. It’s awesome. I think it’s a good opportunity for the parents to come and see all the hard work that the kids put into being in the band,” said Margaret Apua, a parent.