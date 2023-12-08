FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (DC NEWS NOW)– Last year, a group of Frederick County Public School parents flagged 35 books that they viewed as explicit. FCPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson’s decision on the books was revealed.

The majority of the books will stay on the shelves at FCPS libraries except for a few.

One of the 35 books being challenged, Lucky, was found to be factually inaccurate and removed from circulation.

The book is a memoir by Alice Sebold that describes her experience of being raped and beaten at 18 years old. As a result, the reconsideration committee did not review that book.

Another book, Crank, by Ellen Hopkins, and Empire of Storms, a young adult novel, by Sarah Maas were recommended to be removed from middle schools, but remain in high school.

Crank is a book based loosely on the real-life addictions of the author’s daughter to crystal meth

One book out of 34 that were reviewed, Triangle, an adult novel, that explores sex, marriage, and the fragility of life, by Ellen Hopkins, will be completely removed from FCPS libraries.

“If the book had been a movie, would it be rated R? You don’t expect your sixth grader to come home with that. Not all families are comfortable with having their sixth graders watch R-rated movies and some families are,” said Jamie Brennan, an FCPS parent.

31 of the other books challenged will remain in schools.