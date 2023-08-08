FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — In order to bridge the gap between school resource officers and students, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 2nd annual back-to-school/meet your school resource officer night.

The event was held at Governor Thomas Johnson High School and students were able to get free school supplies and food while meeting their school resource officers. Raffle tickets for the chance to win Chromebooks were also given out during the event.

“This event is important because the children going into school has the opportunity to meet their SRO before the school year starts and start to develop that relationship with their SRO, and then they can feel comfortable when school starts,” said FCSO Captain Jeff Eyler.

The Frederick Police Department was also in attendance, alongside one of their comfort dogs.

“She (the comfort dog) works with the students. She does not do police work. Her only job is to make sure the students feel safe and happy to help if they’re in a crisis in any way,” said FPD Sargent Rebecca Carrado.

There are 16 school resource officers throughout Frederick County. Seven resource officers serve Frederick’s city schools.

Frederick County Public Schools start back up on Aug. 23rd.