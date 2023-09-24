Frederick, MD (DC News Now)–Football is not new at Frederick High School.

However, Wednesday night games are, and so is this version of the sport.

The Cadets hosted Brunswick High School during the inaugural season of girls’ flag football.

“This is so much fun. I didn’t really expect it to be this much fun, but it is like it’s a great experience,” said Alexix Ahka, a senior outside linebacker and running back.

Ahka knows football. The same can not be said for all of her teammates, including Omolara Adelya, who also runs track.

“Track, you know, you just run,” said Adelya, a junior wide receiver and middle linebacker. “But football, there’s so many things we have to learn. So that’s definitely it.”

Talks to add the sport started last summer.

“Anytime you can give student-athletes in general now that opportunity at a sport where they can excel and get to the next level, collegiately or just they’re preparing for leadership roles at the next level, it’s a great opportunity for all of the females in Frederick County,” said Director of Athletics Kivette Hammond.

Flag Football is now offered in every Frederick County public high school, courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens. They gave the district a three-year grant that covers everything–including uniforms, and transportation to and from the games. Frederick County is now the only one in Maryland that offers the sport.

“We’re starting it off and hoping that some other counties within Maryland join us so we can turn this into a state championships sport,” Hammond said.

The Cadets and others hope district funding will allow flag football to continue after the grant expires.

“Football has always been such a male-dominated sport, even when like it just came along,” Adelye said. “So I think that it’s really important that people and the world get to see that girls can also play this sport as well.”

Frederick High easily won its game. But, it’s hard to say there are any losers, as girls now have another sport in which to compete.