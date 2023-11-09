FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health’s nearly $47 million emergency room construction project is set to wrap up in less than two weeks.

Cheryl Cioffi, senior vice president and CEO of Frederick Health, said the average ER wait time for patients sitting in the waiting room is around 30 minutes.

“It’s very significant because it gives us the space that we need to match the growth of Frederick County. Our mission is to serve our patients who have the most critical needs through this entire critical care expansion. When they come in with a heart attack, they’re going to hit the emergency department. They’re going to go up and have a lifesaving procedure in our new cardiac cath lab,” said Cioffi.

Earlier this year, Maryland was ranked last out of all 50 states on a list of estimated e-r wait times.

The construction project will finish with:

70 total treatment spaces, with 13 more than what they had before the project began

Nine crisis beds for patients with behavioral health needs, including both adult and pediatrics.

One forensics suite for those who have experienced some kind of a potential assault.

51 general treatment spaces to care for the community.

The final 11 treatment spaces will open on November 20th.

“This multi-year project will end at that time and we’ll be super excited to receive the patients and work, continue working hard to reduce our wait times in the emergency department,” said Cioffi.