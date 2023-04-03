FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-alarm fire Saturday caused extensive damage to a building that is part of a redevelopment project in the downtown area.

More than 100 firefighters were dispatched to fight the fire at the former site of Visitation Academy.

According to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, when crews first arrived, they saw flames going through the roof. The site had been sold to a developer in 2017 for $2.75 million as part of a major redevelopment project.

The former convent at the location will be turned into a Marriott hotel next to new condos. The developer, Jim O’Hare, said the fire Saturday will push back the timeline for the project.

“I’m very thankful for our neighbors who spotted the fire immediately and for the fire department who responded. The combination of those two factors limited the damage of the fire to one particular section of the building and within that section even, primarily the attic and roof were damaged, but the fire did not make it through the rest of the building,” said O’Hare.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.

“We have a lot of work to do to clean up and restore the damage that was done by the fire, but it’s what we do. We restore historic buildings and so now we just have a little bit more to do,” O’Hare explained.