FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — With Independence Day around the corner, people may see fireworks stands around the DMV, but some of them are raising money for a good cause.

A fireworks tent that sits in a Walmart parking lot on Guilford Drive, sells legal fireworks from sparklers to poppers.

All of the funds raised through sales will go directly to the Frederick Netmasters, a local Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team.

“I played in that organization when I was younger, so we come out here and raise money

to help offset the costs for people that can’t pay the full price of a year,” said Elyon Bush, former AAU player.

This is an annual fundraiser that the team does.

“We use it [funds] to buy shoes, uniforms, anything that the team needs,” said Felecia Bush, vice president of the Frederick Netmasters.

The fundraiser is hosted by TNT Fireworks, which partners with nonprofits nationwide to allow them to earn profits during the summer season.

The stand will be open on July 4 at 8 a.m.